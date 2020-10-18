12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on Oct 30

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that the first of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1442 AH will fall on October 19 (Monday).
"In pursuance of the decision taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at its meeting held in Karachi on Saturday, moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1442 AH has not been sighted. Therefore the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will commence on October 19," a notification released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday said. As such, the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be observed on October 30 (Wednesday).