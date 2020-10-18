Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists opened fire on security forces’ patrolling party near Jhaki post, 35 km South East of Turbat on Saturday.

During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced martyrdom while three soldiers got injured, says an ISPR press release.

On Thursday, fourteen including seven FC personnel were martyred in Ormara when an OGDCL convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists, the ISPR had said.