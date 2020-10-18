Protest for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release continues

LAHORE: Media workers including senior journalists and other employees on Saturday continued their protest against the unlawful detention of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Media workers, journalists and civil society officials gathered at a protest camp set up outside Jang offices on the Davis Road. They chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and termed the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman a result of NAB-Niazi nexus. The demonstrators appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take a suo motu notice of the unlawful detention in a decades-old fake property case.

Senior journalist Zaheer Anjum said people are getting fed up and losing their patience because of selective accountability. He said journalists have vowed to continue their protest against the unlawful detention till the release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Sher Ali Khalti said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is being victimized as he is the torchbearer of freedom of press in the country. He appreciated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for praising the struggle of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his call for his release.

Awais Qarni and Farooq Awan also spoke on the occasion and condemning the arrest demanded immediate and honourable release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Muhammad Ali, Javed Ahmed, Aziz Sheikh, Allah Rakha, Zubair, Khalid Khattak, Ramaish, Munawwar Hussain, Afzal Abbas, Muhammad Rehan and others attended the demonstration and recorded their protest against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, which has crossed over 150 days. Others prominent among the protesters were Farooq Awan, Ayesha Ikram, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Munawwar Hussain, Muhammad Shafiq, Romeo Jalib, Shahid Aziz and Humayoun Zaman Mirza.