close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
October 18, 2020

Putin, MBS discuss OPEC+ agreements, COVID-19

National

NR
News Report
October 18, 2020

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) discussed energy markets and the implementation of agreements by the oil producers group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

“Both sides have reiterated their willingness to continue close coordination in this area in order to maintain stability on the global energy market,” it said, reported a British wire service. The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections and the prospect of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in S Arabia.

Latest News

More From Pakistan