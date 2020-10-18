PDM to show second show of strength in Karachi today

KARACHI: The second public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), as part of its anti-government movement, will be held in Karachi on Sunday (today). The Pakistan Peoples’ Party is hosting the public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

According to PPP Sindh General Secretary, Waqar Mehdi, the central leadership of the PDM would address the public meeting. They include JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML- N Sr Vice President Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Allama Sajid Mir, Dr Abdul Malik, Iftikhar Hussain, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, and others.

The PPP leader Najmi Alam said that 50,000 chairs were placed in the Bagh-e-Jinnah for participants of the public meeting. The flags of all the component political parties of the PDM and welcome banners for its political leaders have been displayed at the venue. Special arrangements for lighting and sound system have also made at the venue. Around 1,500 workers of the Peoples Party volunteers would regulate the movement of traffic and ensure that the participants duly observe the anti-coronavirus precautions.

The public meeting will begin at 4:30 pm. There will be special security arrangements in place for the public meeting. Different routes have been designated for the processions of different political parties for reaching the venue. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani visited the venue of the public meeting. The PPP chairman was briefed about the arrangements and preparation for the public meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP chairman said the PPP would organize a historic public meeting on Sunday and October 18 would become a memorable day in the history of Pakistan. He said that the parliament and judiciary were not free and the PDM had resolved to continue their struggle till the restoration of the democracy.

Bilawal said that the selected government was unable to run the state and economy. He said that the first public meeting of the PDM in Gujranwala had sent a clear message that the masses were not willing to let off Imran Khan so easily for making the lives of people miserable. He said that the selected prime minister had robbed the people of the country. He said the speaker of the National Assembly was also part of the puppet regime and he along with the prime minister needed to be sent packing home. He said by rejecting production orders the speaker denied the Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, the opportunity to speak in the National Assembly which was his constitutional right.