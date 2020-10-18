IOJ&K reports 610 new Covid-19 positive cases

MIRPUR (AJK): In Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, 610 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - including 247 from Jammu division and 363 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 87,364 so far, says a report reaching.

Also six COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 04 from occupied Jammu division and 02 from occupied Kashmir Division, the report added.

The report on latest novel Corona virus (COVID-19) situation in IOJ&K revealed that out of 87364 positive cases, 8,704 were traced Active. Positive – of which 1372 died - including 454 in Jammu division and 918 in Kashmir division.

“Out of 1978626 test results available, 1891262 samples have been tested as negative till October 17, 2020”, the report said.

“Till date 626061 persons were enlisted for observation which included 25203 persons in home quarantine, 8704 in isolation and 50263 in home surveillance. Besides, 540519 persons have completed their surveillance period, the report added.