Gang-rape of woman during dacoity

TOBA TEK SINGH: DPO Rana Umar Farooq on Saturday constituted a police team to arrest two accused who had gang-raped a married woman after looting her and her husband on Toba-Gojra Road on October 11.

The team would be headed by Organised Crimes DSP Wajid Bharwana to trace and arrest the accused. The DPO while addressing a press conference said that some of the suspected criminals had been taken into custody by Gojra City police for probe and modern technology was being used to trace the accused persons. He told that swabs of the victim woman had been sent for matching the DNA. He said that geo fencing data had also been obtained from all mobile phone companies of the area where the incident had taken place and raids were in progress. He hoped that the accused persons would be arrested very soon. It is pertinent to mention here that Shahzad Masih of Mustafabad and his wife were on their way to Toba on their motorcycle when two motorcyclists intercepted them and looted valuables from them. They also forcibly took the woman to the fields away from Toba-Gojra Road and allegedly raped her. Later, Gojra City police had registered a case.

DACOIT INJURED: An alleged dacoit was seriously injured during crossfire between two motorcyclists and two outlaws near Chak 303/GB on Saturday. The dacoit was injured when the dacoits tried to loot the bikers. However, Chuttiana police claimed that the injured robber received a bullet when his other accomplice fired at bikers who had overpowered and scuffled with the wounded outlaw.

APPROVAL: The District Petrol Filling Stations Approval Committee approved establishment of nine new petrol pumps in the district. A press release said the meeting discussed applications of 50 proprietors who were willing to establish their filling stations.