Smuggler killed during encounter with Rangers

KASUR: An unidentified smuggler was killed by the Rangers during an encounter near Bari Pattan Mandi Usmanwala, a border village of Kasur, on Saturday.

Reportedly, the accused smuggler was crossing the border near the border village of Bari Pattan when the Rangers tried to stop him. To it, he opened fire, which was retaliated. As a result, he was killed on the spot. The Rangers also recovered Indian liquor from his possession.

BOY ABDUCTED: A 13-year-old boy was abducted by 11 accused near Kot Mangal village near Kot Radha Kishan on Saturday.

Ahmed was on his way to school when accused Khadim Hussain and his accomplices allegedly abducted him.

Meanwhile, Shakila was allegedly abducted by accused Shehryar near Chhabar village.

DACOITS LOOT CASH, VALUABLES: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in four incidents here on Saturday.

Three dacoits snatched valuables worth Rs 100,000 from Shaukat, Rehan and others near Changa Manga Forest. Three robbers looted a motorcycle and a mobile phone from a man near Ketan Kalan.

Two dacoits took away a mobile phone and cash from Rashid Khan near Rohi Nala Phool Nagar.

Two robbers snatched Rs 60,000 cash and a mobile phone from Irfan near Ada Chah Root Singh.

MARRIAGE HALL’S MANAGER ARRESTED: The district administration arrested the manager of a marriage hall for not following corona SOPs.

On the direction of the DC, Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar raided a function being held at Bukhari Marriage Hall Khadian and arrested the manager. The hall was also sealed by the administration.

Meanwhile, on the special instructions of the DC, 17 persons were booked for burning of crops residues during an anti-smog campaign.