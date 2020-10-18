Steps on to provide best environment for trade, commerce activities, says minister

FAISALABAD: The new edition of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo was held in local marquee on Canal Road which was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for CMIT Muhammad Ajmal Cheema.

Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Director Zahra Faisal, Manager Operation Muhammad Ikram, Hammad bin Nasir and representatives of business community were also present. In the furniture expo, top 50 furniture brands of Pakistan were the major exhibitors. The Punjab minister said that such exhibitions were availed as a great opportunity for the people who visited top 50 furniture brands under one roof and experienced a huge variety of furniture as well as a good price comparison. He said that the Punjab govt under command of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking steps to provide the best environment for trade and commerce activities.

He said that from the last few years, the PLFE had become greatest source of business for furniture industry of Pakistan and played a leading role in the growth of furniture brands.This exhibition also provided the younger designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals, he added. He said that Pakistan’s wood industry was well developed and captures 95pc of the country’s total market for furniture. He informed that the country had more than 700 units of wooden furniture in only Chiniot.Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Director Zahra Faisal said that import of furniture items could create a viable threat to unemployment in local furniture industry. The furniture industry in Pakistan had a great potential as it could be both a labour intensive and capital-intensive sector. Skilled craftsmen could create unique pieces while large scale factories could produce many identical units in both cases adding to the employment, Zahra Faisal added.

She said that local furniture industry had a great potential and there was only a need of the patronization of the government and if furniture sector would be given a status of an industry, she was optimistic that it would bring multiple socio-economic benefits. She demanded that the government must provide subsidies for growth of furniture sector especially in the preliminary stages besides removing hurdles in the promotion of furniture sector in Pakistan.

She said that this exhibition was a great initiative from the Pakistan Lifestyle & Furniture Expo for the furniture industry of Pakistan and such exhibitions would help drive the growth of Pakistan furniture industry. The furniture expo would remain open till 18th of October.

DC FOR COORDINATED EFFORTS TO CONTROL SMOG: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed to take coordinated preventive measures against possible smog threats in the district.

In this connection, the concerned departments should be proactive in implementing precautionary and safety measures to deal with the possible smog situation in an efficient manner. He issued this directives while presiding over a meeting of District Anti-Smog Committee. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka besides transport, health, education, agriculture offices were also present in the meeting.

The DC said that traffic police and the RTA secretary should intensify the campaign against smoke emitting vehicles. He said that banners related to crackdown against emitting vehicles on major highways and public places including transport stands should also be hung. He asked the Agriculture Department to continue the awareness campaign for the farmers not to burn the crop residues and inform them about the ban imposed by the Punjab government so that there would be no violation. The deputy commissioner stressed on the need to organise awareness lectures and speech competitions in educational institutions to prevent from smog.