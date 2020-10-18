Martyred soldiers laid to rest

BATKHELA/LAKKI MARWAT: A soldier, martyred on the Pak-Afghan border area, was laid to rest with state honours in Malakand on Saturday.

Soldier Zahoor Khan was martyred in the Afghanistan-based militants attack near the Pak-Afghan border. His body was brought to his native Kot village in Malakand district.Later, the funeral prayer for the martyred soldier was offered and laid to rest with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Kot village. Civil and military officials and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

Our correspondent adds from Lakki Marwat: Three soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) martyred in Gawader district in Balochistan a day earlier were laid to rest in their respective villages with state honours on Saturday. Official and family sources said that Sepoy Fawad, Sepoy Imran and Sepoy Samand Bhittani were martyred in attack by miscreants in Marha tehsil in Gawader district when their convoy was heading to Quetta. The bodies of the martyred soldiers were shifted to their villages where Sepoy Fawad was laid to rest in Muslim Bagh in Serai Naurang tehsil, Sepoy Imran in Mela Shahabkhel village while Sepoy Samand Khan was laid to rest in Bhittani area (erstwhile FR Lakki) with state honours. —Correspondents