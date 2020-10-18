close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

Letter of appreciation

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

FAISALABAD: The Services and General Administration Department Punjab has sent a letter of appreciation to AC Sadar Umar Maqbool for his excellent performance in handling more than 75pc of public grievances on Pakistan Citizen Portal. According to the letter, the AC assured that the problems of the petitioners would be resolved in dealing with the public grievances, on which the top provincial officials appreciated the tireless efforts of Umar Maqbool.

