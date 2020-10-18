close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

Man kills brother

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead his brother in Akbarpura. Asifa, wife of slain Ismail, told the police at the Pabbi Hospital that her husband was working at a sweets shop in Peshawar. She said that Ismail when came after duty had an altercation with his brother Sohail and mother Hashmata over some issue. Later, Sohail pulled out his pistol and opened fire on Ismail. She said her husband received multiple bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The complainant nominated her brother-in-law Sohail and mother-in-law Hashmata for the killing her husband. The police arrested the mother of slain Ismail while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the main accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan