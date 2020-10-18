Customs seizes BMW with UN logo

ISLAMABAD: FBR’s Customs authorities have seized one BMW vehicle with UN logo on its

way from Balochistan to Jacobabad.

The Customs authorities confirmed on Saturday that they have seized one BMW with UN logos and the process of inquiry is underway for registration of FIR. According to seizure report, the driver of the vehicle identified himself as the legal attorney of the United Nations in Pakistan, and the BMW driven by him as a UN vehicle having been allotted to him.

“Yes we have seized BMW at Jacobabad and further investigation is underway” one Assistant Commissioner of Customs told this scribe and added that this incident took place on October 16, 2020.

Further details showed that the driver of BMW produced an “Approval Certificate” to Customs, bearing UN and government of Pakistan logos simultaneously.

All in all, this constituted a case of forged UN proprietary documents with the use of garbled UN-GoP logos to provide cover to the smuggling of a BMW from Balochistan into some other part of the country.