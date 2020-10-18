close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
NR
News Report
October 18, 2020

Man arrested for incest

National

ISLAMABAD: A man in Shaher Sultan, Garh Maharaja, was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his daughter.

Geo News reported that the man's daughter accused her father of raping her numerous times.

Police said that the girl's medical report confirms she has been subjected to sexual assault.

According to police, a case has been registered against the man after he was arrested and an investigation is underway.

