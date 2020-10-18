MANSEHRA: A student of Oghi College drowned in River Indus in the Darband area on Saturday. Mohammad Bilal, stated to be the student of 2nd year at the Government Degree College in Oghi, had gone to swim in the river along with his friends but drowned just after jumping into the water. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized foreign and local currency notes from the money exchange dealers. A team of the FIA raided Oghi bazaar and arrested three money changers who were running the business illegally.