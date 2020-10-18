PML-N promoting dangerous trend in politics: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said while the PML-N was spewing venom against Pakistani forces on Friday, funeral prayers for 20 soldiers were being offered at the same time.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Basharat said Nawaz Sharif's speech was celebrated as a happy wedding in India. Expressing concern, he said the PML-N is promoting a very dangerous trend in politics.

This dangerous game of the PML-N is a conspiracy against the national security, stability and economy.

He said Nawaz Sharif had taken relief from the judiciary on the pretext of serious illness, so it is a matter of concern for the judiciary as well that a person who was unable to walk here is now sitting in London and shouting against the Pakistan military with full vigour.

He criticized the opposition's rally and said that the failure of the PDM rally in Gujranwala has strengthened Imran Khan's government.

The law minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman's address to empty seats was asking the PML-N and PPP leadership sitting on the stage where the gathering of millions of people was.

He said it is not appropriate for the opposition leaders to criticize the armed forces which have made innumerable sacrifices for the country and are the guarantors of national security and development.

"It will not enable them to come into power, but the enemies of Pakistan, including India, are certainly feeling happy."

He told the opposition that now the people of Pakistan are not going to be fooled by them, so they should be patient for another three years.