Santos and Robinho part ways amid pressure over rape conviction

SAO PAULO: Santos and veteran international striker Robinho said Friday they had agreed to part ways amid pressure brought to bear on the Brazilian soccer team over his conviction in Italy of having raped a young woman in 2013 when he played for Milan.

Once a rising star of the game, Robson de Souza, popularly known as Robinho, had just days ago signed a 36-month contract with Santos, the side he had played for before he signed on for Real Madrid, Manchester and Milan.

“Santos Football Club and the player Robinho announce that by common agreement, they have decided to suspend his contract signed on October 10 so that the player can concentrate exclusively on his defense in the case that occurred in Italy,” the club said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“With great sadness in my heart, I am letting you know that I have taken the decision together with the president [of the soccer club] to suspend my contract in this turbulent time in my life,” said Robinho, 36, in a video. “My goal was always to help Santos football club.”

“If my presence is in any way a disruption, it is better to leave and take care of my personal affairs,” he said.