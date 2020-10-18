Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup finals today

LAHORE: The main and subsidiary finals of the Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 will be played on Sunday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC).

In the main final, Diamond Paints will take on Rijas Property Development. Diamond Paints team consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani. Rijas Property Development team comprises Mohib Shahzad, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Raja Arslan Najeeb. FG Polo team will vie against Newage Cables before the main final.