Two cup races on Sunday

LAHORE: The Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup along with Nonehal Cup, which is a maiden run of two year aged TBP and HB, are the main races of the 7th Lahore winter meet 2020-21 on Sunday (today).

Other than the main cup acceptances with order of running, there are six Montreaux Plate races featured for the day that ignites at around 12-30. However, the cup races are expected to saddle off at around 3pm and 3:30pm.

Four races of the day, which are fourth, sixth (Haroon Ghani Cup), seventh and eighth, are of 1100 metres distance while the remaining are of a mile run.

The largest field is of the opening race with 14 entries followed by the second, which has 13 acceptances.

Both the cup races have eight participants each with favourite for Nonehal Cup being Alamginan and Governor for Ghani Cheema Cup.

First class VII and division-V Montreaux Plate race has Smiling Again as favourite for win with expectations for places are on Days Gone and She. The remaining field comprises Jhoom Sayen, Aktolgali, Bano, Azm-e-Nau, Shan Da Piyar, Beach Beauty, Merchant of Venus, Finisher, Kali Ghatta, Zahid Love and Piyari Guria.

The second race is of class VII and division-V and has Red Boy as the favourite for win. The places may be taken by After Hero and Super Asia. The field also has Falcon Fills, Jonti Road, Miss Ravi Road, Golden Silk, Shawaz-e-Princess, Safdar Princess, Bright Bomber, Jeetu Baba, Sky Dancer and New Rebel.

Third race of class VI and division-IV, which is considered the day’s best, has Buzkushi as the potential winner with places expectations on Golden Pound and Natalia. The others in the race are Neeli The Great, Beneficial, Fakhr-e-Ravi Road, La Ilam, Tell Me and Golden Arrow.

The fourth class VII and division II race expected winner is Your Flame In Me and the places may be won by Madhuri Dixit and Missing My Love. The field is completed by Lala Rukh, Lorenzo, Princess Mehera, Faizy Choice, T Two, Malice Princess, Banaras Prince and Rang-e-Hina.

The Nonehal Cup, which is termed maiden race for two-year-old ponies, has eight registrations: Alamginan, Breaking Bad, Divine Moment, El Dorado, Purnoor, Gun Metal, Sky Active and Last One. Though there is no favourite, Alamginan, El Dorado and Sky Active are believed to have the potential to ring the bells.

The sixth race is Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup, which has class VI and division-III and IV selections. The eyes in this cup race are on Governor for win, while places may be claimed by JF Thunder and Dahab. The other challengers are Legacy, Anibal, Zandora, Gondal Prince and Sanctity.

The seventh race is Montreaux Plate, which is of class VII and division-I entries with favourite being Gondal Gift. The places are believed to go to Prince of Arab and Salam-e-Dera. The lineup also has Turning Light, Double O Seven, Dazzling, Final Call, The Kingdom and Barbarian's Charge.

The eighth and final plate has class VI and division III entries and the favourite is Chhota Dara. Places takers may be Khan Jee and Sure Trust. Other entries are Gold Man, Wahab Choice, Lilly, Prince of Multan and Samore Princess.