Former captains delighted by prospects of England visit

LAHORE: Former captains Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif and Shahid Afridi were delighted by the English board’s decision to consider touring Pakistan next year.

Akram said England’s consideration for a short tour was a major cricket breakthrough for the cricket-mad nation that will have long-term effects on the growth and development of local cricketers. “Knowing how the England and Wales Cricket Board operates, I know for sure they would not have made this decision overnight. The process started 12 months ago with Tom Harrison’s visit to Lahore during Sri Lanka matches and following regular interactions with the PCB and other relevant stakeholders, they finally acknowledged they were considering a short tour to Pakistan,” Wasim said.

Former captain Rashid Latif echoed Akram’s comments, saying the ECB statement was PCB’s massive success on the cricket diplomacy front. “England’s tour to Pakistan would be of a great significance and the PCB deserves a lot of credit since questions were being raised on Pakistan’s tour to England during the pandemic,” the former wicketkeeper said.

Shahid Afridi, who featured in the 2005 Faisalabad Test against England scoring 92 and 0 while also taking four wickets, was delighted with news and congratulated the PCB for their efforts. “This is a great development. Pakistan is as safe and secure and we have seen in the last one year the regular tours of international teams and, of course, world’s leading players in the Pakistan Super League 2020," he said.