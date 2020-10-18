Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Second XIs from today in Karachi

LAHORE: Southern Punjab will start their title defence when the opening round of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins at three Karachi venues on Sunday (today).

State Bank Stadium, KCCA Stadium and TMC Ground will be the hosts of the first-round matches. NBP Sports Complex is another venue that will be used later in the tournament.

Southern Punjab, who will be led by Salman Ali Agha in the first round, play Northern at the TMC Ground; Balochistan will clash with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the State Bank Stadium, while Central Punjab will face Sindh at the KCCA Stadium.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Second XIs will be played on a double-league basis with each team playing the others twice.

The final round of the tournament will be held from December 11 to 13. The team accumulating the most points will be crowned champions.

Like the rest of the ongoing domestic season, the players, support staff and match officials will stay in a bio-secure bubble throughout the event. Strict Covid-19 SOPs are being adopted to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

There will be a 10-day gap in the tournament, from November 10-19, to accommodate the play-offs and the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The team managing an outright win after taking the lead in the 1st innings will get nine points. The team recording an outright win after conceding lead in the 1st innings will get six points. The losing team will get no points.

The team registering an outright win after a tie in the 1st innings will get six points. The losing team will get no points.

In case of a drawn match, the team with 1st innings lead will get three points. For a tie where both teams have completed two innings, there will be two points each.

A team leading in 1st innings and 2nd innings tied will get five points.

For a tie in the 1st innings (no outright result or drawn), teams will get two points each.

The teams will get one point each in case of a match getting abandoned, washed out or drawn with no first innings lead.

The team winning with an innings margin will get one bonus point.

The team facing follow-on and saving the match (result drawn) will get one bonus point.

The team facing follow-on and winning the match will get two bonus points.

The captains of the six teams are looking forward to a competitive tournament with an eye on securing the champions title.

Balochistan Second XI captain Azeem Ghumman says: “I am very excited to lead Balochistan in the tournament. The entire team is looking forward to doing well. We have an exciting bunch of young and experienced players and I think we can give good performances in the event.”

Central Punjab Second XI captain Mohammad Saad says: “I am thrilled about this opportunity of leading the Central Punjab side. Since coming to Karachi we have tried to acclimatise to the conditions by working hard in our nets sessions as well as in the gym. The players are fit and raring to go. We have a balanced outfit and we are all prepared and ready to play.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI captain Mehran Ibrahim says: “I am really excited and proud to lead the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outfit in this tournament. Our aim is to finish the event as the top team. Last year, we finished second and we will strive hard to improve that performance. I think we have a fully capable squad.”

Northern Second XI captain Umair Masood says: “I am captaining the side for the first time which makes me very excited for the competition. We have a very young team as our average age is 21 years. We have worked hard during the practice sessions. Conditions in Karachi are always challenging and we look forward to taking on that challenge.”