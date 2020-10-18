Hasan fit to resume cricket

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali, having completed his rehabilitation, is finally free from his long-standing back issues and is eager to reclaim his place in Pakistan team.

A regular fixture of Pakistan’s limited-overs pace unit until last year, Hasan picked up a back injury and then fractured his ribs. He did appear to have recovered at one stage but then the back issues returned during the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he had looked a shadow of his former self.

Hasan is grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for helping him with rehabilitation for his latest back injury. PCB set up a special rehab programme for the 26-year-old pacer. In June this year, the PCB had announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan till he returns to competitive cricket. The PCB made the decision after Hasan missed out on a central contract due to the injury.

“PCB helped me a lot in dealing with my fitness issues. I was worried after missing out on the central contract but PCB decided to bear my medical expenses even when I was out of the national fold and on the sidelines. Even now, the PCB medical panel is monitoring me at the high performance center,” said Hasan.

“My rehab is complete and now my focus is to acquire match fitness through domestic cricket,” Hasan told reporters here on Saturday. “I have been away from cricket for 15 months. This was a difficult time,” he added.

During his absence, the national team has seen other pacers emerge such as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Hasan says he is impressed with all three, appreciating Afridi for becoming the new pace spear-head and Naseem for “bowling really fast”.