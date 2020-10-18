close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
AFP
October 18, 2020

Biden sets fundraising record with $383 million

World

AFP
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden smashed his own monthly fundraising record by taking in $383 million in September for his presidential campaign, thanks mainly to a flood of donations after his first debate with President Donald Trump.

Trump lagged far behind last month with $248 million.

Besides the debate, a chaotic clash in which Trump constantly spoke over and interrupted Biden, Democrats were also moved to dig deep into their pockets because of the death of progressive Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

