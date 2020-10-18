close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
AFP
October 18, 2020

ICC prosecutor heads to Sudan

World

AFP
October 18, 2020

KHARTOUM: International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was due to arrive on Saturday in Sudan to discuss the potential extradition of former president Omar al-Bashir, the government said.

The toppled autocrat is wanted by the ICC on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.

A delegation led by Bensouda "will discuss cooperation between the International Criminal Court and Sudan regarding the accused, against whom the court has issued arrest warrants," a statement from the office of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said.

