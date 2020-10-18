Several charged for mutilation of Jordan boy

AMMAN: Jordan’s public prosecutor has charged several people after a 16-year-old boy had his eyes gouged and hands partly sliced off in an apparent revenge act that has shocked the Arab kingdom.

The mutilation was carried out on Tuesday in Zarqa, a centre of Islamic conservatism northeast of the capital Amman, after a group kidnapped the boy, allegedly in retribution against the boy’s father, who is in custody accused of murder.

Judicial authorities have warned social media users against sharing a video of the assault.

Outraged Jordanians have called for those responsible to face the death penalty, after security forces said this week they had arrested the main perpetrator along with five other suspects.