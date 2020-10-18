Morocco seized 5 tonnes of cannabis resin

RABAT: Moroccan authorities have seized almost five tonnes of cannabis resin from a vehicle near Casablanca and arrested the driver, the national security service said in a statement on Saturday.

The DGSN said a man transporting 4.96 tonnes of the resin in a utility vehicle was arrested on Friday evening at the entrance to the port city of Mohammedia after a surveillance operation. An investigation is underway to identify those involved in "the criminal network and determine its national and international ramifications," the statement said.

Earlier this month, authorities announced they had seized over 11 tonnes of cannabis resin in the northern port city of Tangier.

Morocco is one of the world’s top cannabis producers, although the authorities say they are cracking down and seized nearly 180 tonnes of the drug last year.

The DGSN also announced a separate drug seizure in an operation Saturday morning in the central city of Meknes.