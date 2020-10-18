US charges Mexican ex-defence chief

NEW YORK: A former Mexican defence minister has been detained in the United States and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering in the latest high-profile arrest linked to the country´s powerful cartels.

Salvador Cienfuegos, a key figure in ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto´s 2012-2018 government, was detained at Los Angeles airport on Thursday while on a trip with his family. The prosecution said the evidence included thousands of Blackberry messages between Cienfuegos and cartel members intercepted by the authorities.