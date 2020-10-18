close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 18, 2020

Mother arrested in Austria for killing three daughters

World

AFP
October 18, 2020

VIENNA: A mother confessed on Saturday to killing her three young daughters in an apartment in Vienna, Austrian police said, without giving a motive.

The 31-year-old called the emergency services in the early hours saying she wanted to kill herself, and when police turned up they found the bodies of an eight-month-old baby and a three-year-old girl.

The woman’s nine-year-old daughter was taken to hospital but was unable to be saved, police said, adding that the mother had some light injuries herself.

Latest News

More From World