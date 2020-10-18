ICC prosecutor heads to Sudan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was due to arrive on Saturday in Sudan to discuss the potential extradition of former president Omar al-Bashir, the government said.
The toppled autocrat is wanted by the ICC on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.
A delegation led by Bensouda "will discuss cooperation between the International Criminal Court and Sudan regarding the accused, against whom the court has issued arrest warrants," a statement from the office of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said.