Slovakia to test whole country for coronavirus

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Saturday the eurozone member will test every resident ages 10 and up for the coronavirus, amid an uptick in infections.

"Testing will be free of charge," he told reporters in the country of 5.4 million people, without specifying whether it will be mandatory or voluntary.

A pilot run in certain areas is scheduled for next weekend, while the main testing will take place in late October and early November.