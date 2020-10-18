US charges Mexican ex-defence chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A former Mexican defence minister has been detained in the United States and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering in the latest high-profile arrest linked to the country´s powerful cartels.
Salvador Cienfuegos, a key figure in ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto´s 2012-2018 government, was detained at Los Angeles airport on Thursday while on a trip with his family. The prosecution said the evidence included thousands of Blackberry messages between Cienfuegos and cartel members intercepted by the authorities.