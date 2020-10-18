Expensive medicines

That the government has allowed pharmaceutical companies to increase the prices of several life-saving drugs shows that the government is not at all concerned about the problems being faced by the people. The everyday apathy of the government towards its people make us wonder how the state is so uninterested about the people’s problems. After the decision, many people, especially those who are financially weak, discontinued their treatment. To justify this increase, the government has expressed that this decision will help end the shortage of several medicines. The healthcare authorities should think about those who don’t have enough means to meet their medical expenses. This price hike is highly condemnable.

Mahnoor Mustafa

Quetta