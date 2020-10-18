Cramped classes

In Pakistan, private schools have become a money-making business for a majority of people. Many schools didn’t pay monthly salaries to their teachers and blamed the lockdown on a lack of funds. However, the same schools collected monthly free from students. Beside teachers, students also face a lot of problems at these schools, which often go unnoticed. Since private schools are all about making profits, school owners don’t pay attention to the problem of cramped classrooms.

In some schools, a single class has more than 40 students. How will these schools follow physical distancing measures? Even though private schools are independent institutions, the government should have a look at the problems being faced by a majority of students.

Mehrullah Mehr

Awaran