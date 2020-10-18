The issue of early marriages need to be talked about as much as possible. This tradition of forcing children into marriage is creating a lot of problems, especially in rural areas. Girls often die during childbirth because they get pregnant at a young age. Even though the country has introduced several laws to put an end to this menace, the practice of early marriages is still rampant across the country.

The government should start awareness campaigns to educate the people regarding the harmful effects of early marriages and why they should be condemned.

Shana M Ameen

Turbat