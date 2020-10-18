Call for help

This refers to the letter ‘Pay my pension’ (Oct 14) by Mubassir Jehan Begum. The writer’s husband, who was an employee at Pakistan Railways, died in 1965. The writer mentioned that she hasn’t been receiving her pension since November 1966.

The federal minister for railways, Sheikh Rashid, is requested to look into this case. The authorities should also ensure that other pensioners are not facing a similar issue. It is hoped that the authorities will pay attention to the matter in an urgent basis and resolve it in a timely manner.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad