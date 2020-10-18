close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
October 18, 2020

Education for all

Newspost

 
October 18, 2020

The education sector in Balochistan needs the immediate attention of the relevant authorities. A few number of schools that operate in the province lack basic facilities.

Education is extremely important for a country’s growth. Balochistan needs the best education institutions with top-notch facilities.

Zakria Lal

Turbat

