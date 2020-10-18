Education for all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The education sector in Balochistan needs the immediate attention of the relevant authorities. A few number of schools that operate in the province lack basic facilities.
Education is extremely important for a country’s growth. Balochistan needs the best education institutions with top-notch facilities.
Zakria Lal
Turbat