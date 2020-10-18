‘SCCI has zero tolerance policy’

KARACHI: The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has a policy of zero tolerance for non-compliance of labour standards in the area of child labour and other socially responsible labour practices and supports positive role of enterprises in promoting CSR through social compliance, a statement quoted an official, as saying, on Saturday.

SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar stated this, while speaking as the chief guest at the tripartite plus meeting to promote social dialogue on best labour practices, it added.

The event was organised by the Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP) in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber and International Labour Organization at a local hotel.

The SCCI president congratulated EFP and ILO for organising the social dialogue and expressed satisfaction on the efforts for elimination of child labour from the soccer ball industry in Sialkot, which gained global recognition.

The Sialkot model framework for elimination of child labour could be replicated in the lower tiers of the supply chain and other industrial sectors, he said, and assured full support of the chamber in ensuring full compliance of social and labour standards with an attitude of zero tolerance for non-compliance.