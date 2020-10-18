Yorkshire skipper Steve Patterson ties down two-year deal

LONDON: Yorkshire have agreed a new two-year deal with club captain Steve Patterson. The seam bowler made his first-class debut for the White Rose 15 years ago and is still going strong at 37.

He took 11 wickets at 17.90 in four appearances in this year’s Bob Willis Trophy campaign and has signed up for two more campaigns at Headingley, where he has acted as mentor to the next generation of pacemen in recent years.

“To extend my contract and almost guarantee that I will finish my career at Yorkshire, effectively making me a one-club player, is something I’m really proud of,” he said.

“I think it’s a really exciting time for the club. I see my role a little bit differently to how it has been in the past, focusing more on helping and nurturing some of the young talent through so that when I do finish, I leave the club in a better place.

“To have captained the team for a few years and to be in a position to do that going forward, I think I’ve done everything I wanted to do in the game of cricket. I’m absolutely delighted really.”

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: “I’m delighted that we’ve agreed a new contract with Steve. He’s incredibly consistent in his performances and he’s doing a tremendous job as captain. He’s proving to be an excellent leader and we are delighted that he’s going to continue to do that.”