Jepchirchir sets new women-only record for half marathon

LONDON: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir has set a new women-only world record for the half marathon.

Jepchirchir’s time of one hour, five minutes and 16 seconds at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia lowered her own record set in Prague last month by 18 seconds. The women’s record in a mixed gender race is held by Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh, who ran 1:04:31 in the United Arab Emirates in February.

Jepchirchir led home Germany’s Melat Yisak Kejeta, who set a new European women-only record to take silver in 1:05:18.

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw was third in 1:05:19 with the first six women all under 66 minutes. It is the first time that has happened in any race in athletics history.

Zeineba Yimer (1:05:39) and Yeshaneh (1:05:41) finished fourth and fifth for Ethiopia to take the gold ahead of Kenya and Germany.

Samantha Harrison was the top-placed British athlete, finishing 47th in 1:11:53.

Becky Briggs ran a personal best of 1:13:08 to finish 64th

and Clara Evans was 65th in 1:13:11.