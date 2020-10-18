Protests held countrywide: Illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman slammed

RAWALPINDI/ LAHORE/ KARACHI/ PESHAWAR: Journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group, while protesting against the illegal and unjustified detention of Editor-in-Chief of the Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, on Friday said that all the journalists and human rights organisations stood with the narrative of Editor-in-Chief of the Group for the freedom of media in the country.

The countrywide protest of journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has continued for the last 218 days. At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters chanted slogans for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release.

Addressing the protest camp, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo-Jang Group Islamabad and Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman knew that all workers of the Group stood united with him on his narrative of freedom of media in the country. He said all the workers of Geo-Jang Group resolved to continue with their struggle till the release of Editor-in-Chief.

Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting for the cause of freedom of media in the country. A worker of the Jang Group Kamal Shah said the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was only meant for victimisation.

LAHORE: Journalists, civil society members, office bearers of media unions and trade union of the Jang Group continued protests against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief of the country’s largest media group, on Friday. Mir Shakil has been detained for the last 218 days in the NAB custody over a 35-year-old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in the investigations.

Staging a demonstration outside the Jang offices, the workers criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking U-turns on his tall claims of 20 years to turn Pakistan into a Medina-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to woo media support to win the elections. But Imran Khan had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing bad governance of PTI regime, they said, lamenting that Mir Shakil was detained despite no progress being made either in investigations into the corruption charges of old property exchange case nor any formal case being registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down the country’s largest media group.

KARACHI: Speaking to the protest for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Friday, Sindh-Balochistan social activist Sardar Manzoor Ahmed Kakar warned the government from stopping the truth from reaching the public.

Kakar demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman from prison and remarked the government’s vengeful campaign against the Group will backfire. He added that the government wanted to control the publications and broadcast of this group to advance its propaganda. Others who spoke at the demonstration included All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation’s secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, The News Employees Union’s general secretary Dara Zafar, Javed Press Employees Union’s general secretary Rana Yusuf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Khaksar and Syed Irshad Bukhari.

The speakers condemned the government’s vendetta against the Jang-Geo Group and commented that the prime minister was acting worse than the dictators. They said that the Group always promoted the truth and that was why it was being punished.

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Friday staged a protest against the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and called for his release. The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice anger at the detention of the head of the largest media group of the country on cooked-up charges. They were carrying banners and placards.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Yousaf Ali, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Salim Kashmiri, Gohar Ali, Ehtesham Toru, Amjad Safi, Qaiser Khan and others.

The speakers criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for targeting the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to force them to fall in line.