PML-N and PTI workers face off at London protest

LONDON: Political workers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) protested against each other during a rowdy confrontation both outside the office of Hassan Nawaz in Stanhope House and at the Avenfield apartments.

During the protest, Nawaz Sharif was inside Hasan’s office preparing to address the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering in Gujranwala.

The protest against the PML-N supremo was led by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson on Trade and Investment in the UK and Europe, Sahibzada Jahangir, and the counter protest by PML-N activists who had assembled outside the venue after learning about the PTI’s protest.

Many of the protesters belonging to the PTI held placards inscribed with slogans against Nawaz Sharif, asking him to return to Pakistan. The protest outside Avenfield flats ended within 45 minutes as only a few people attended the protest. PML-N’s social media activist Safina Sheikh and others held the counter protest.

Sahibzada Jahangir with his team arrived at Hasan’s office directly and then both sides engaged in a shouting match which lasted for three hours. Both sides accused each other of corruption, theft, nepotism and incompetence.

Speaking to The News, Sahibzada Jahangir said: “PTI has joined this protest because various political workers in the UK came here. They include lawyers, nurses and other professionals. Nawaz Sharif is a convicted prime minister and sitting in London. He should go back to Pakistan because he had come to the UK on medical grounds and he must return now. Imran Khan said that he would make Nawaz cry, we are here to fulfill that promise.” A heavy contingent of police remained present outside Stanhope House. Safina Khan, who is the President of the PML-N UK Social Media team said: “These PTI workers came to protest outside Nawaz Sharif’s office but they are crying now. PML-N workers have overwhelmed them.

“Now look you can see yourself that PML-N workers have won the show in Gujranwala and also in London.”

Nasir Butt and Begum Nawadar Ali Khan said Nawaz Sharif had asked workers not to come to the counter protest but the workers came on their own free will.

The police on the scene separated both sides from fighting each other and to follow virus guidelines.