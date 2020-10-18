PML-N may be banned over ‘anti-state’ activities: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may be banned over its “anti-state activities” and speeches by its leadership.

Addressing a press conference, he said the PML-N tried its best for a deal and several meetings were held for the purpose, claiming one of such meetings was held in the Renaissance Istanbul Hotel in Turkey. He predicted that the PML-N would be divided into parts after December.

The minister said there was no threat to the government from the public gatherings and rallies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding the governments could not be toppled by organising rallies.

He said the speech of Nawaz Sharif rather strengthened Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. He said Sharif spoke the language of enemies by criticising the Pakistan Army, adding it was now the death of Sharif’s politics in the country.

Rashid said the PML-N itself voted for the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and now its leadership was speaking against him and the Pakistan Army. “Pakistan Army is the protector of the country and soldiers are sacrificing their lives for the security of the country,” he added.

He said the PDM kept the media engaged for one month but could not gather as much people as they were expecting.

To a question, he said the prices of flour and sugar would decrease in two months. About the railways, the minister said all freight trains would now be booked online as like passenger trains. He added that technical allowance of the railways workers was being increased by up to 25 per cent, which would facilitate 31,000 workers.