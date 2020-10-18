FIA arrests ex-PIA MD, HR director in illegal appointment case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle on Saturday arrested former managing director of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ijaz Haroon and ex-director of PIA Human Resource Department Hanif Pathan in illegal appointment case.

The FIA made these arrests over allegedly making illegal appointment of Salim Sayani as deputy managing director of the national carrier in 2009 after violating the regulations defined for recruitments.

According to the FIA officials, Sayani — a US national of Pakistani origin — was appointed on a lucrative salary, besides other perks and privileges including medical coverage, a 5-star hotel room for three months and family accommodation in Dubai on the PIA expenses.