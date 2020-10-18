close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
October 18, 2020

Six labourers die in Karachi

Top Story

I
INP
October 18, 2020

KARACHI: In a tragic incident at least six labourers died after falling into the chemical tank of a factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Saturday.

The labourers were cleaning the chemical tank when they fell into it and died. Following receipt of information, rescue teams reached the scene and retrieved the bodies which were shifted to a medical facility for autopsy.

Earlier in February, five people were killed and nine others were severely wounded after the boiler of a factory in Kasur district exploded.

Latest News

More From Top Story