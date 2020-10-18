Six labourers die in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident at least six labourers died after falling into the chemical tank of a factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Saturday.

The labourers were cleaning the chemical tank when they fell into it and died. Following receipt of information, rescue teams reached the scene and retrieved the bodies which were shifted to a medical facility for autopsy.

Earlier in February, five people were killed and nine others were severely wounded after the boiler of a factory in Kasur district exploded.