Surgeon dies as virus claims 17 more lives in Pakistan

KARACHI: A renowned ENT specialist in Karachi, Prof Dr Usman, died of coronavirus on Saturday.

Dr Usman was the first doctor at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to die from Covid-19. He had been down with the pandemic for the last many days and was under treatment at a private hospital.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had said there were unmistakable signs of the rise of coronavirus in the country and the government may have to take restrictive actions to curb the spread of the virus. The minister, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic, said 11 virus deaths on average had been reported during the first four days of this week—the highest since August 10.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus fatalities has jumped to 6,638, as 17 deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 322,452 after 641 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 141,474 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 101,425 in Punjab; 38,565 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,913 in Islamabad; 15,644 in Balochistan; 3,398 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and 4,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan.