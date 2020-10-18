Virus, Brexit concerns: Moody’s downgrades UK credit rating

LONDON: Britain’s credit status has been downgraded by ratings agency Moody’s, who cited falling economic strength due to the pandemic and uncertainty over Brexit.

The move comes with more than half of England living under heightened coronavirus restrictions and political leaders in the North fighting for more financial support for workers and businesses.

Moody’s shifted the sovereign debt rating down one mark from Aa3 to Aa2, but the agency said the “negative” outlook attached to the rating had been moved to “stable” ahead of an expected stabilising of the overall debt burden next year.

“Despite the projected recovery, we estimate a sharper peak-to-trough contraction for the UK than for any other G20 economy because of the relatively greater severity of the coronavirus outbreak, the reliance of the UK economy on service activities which involve greater levels of human interaction, and the continued risk of further outbreaks and localised restrictions,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that “lingering Brexit uncertainty” is also expected to delay the UK’s recovery. It comes as the pound put on a resilient showing to close higher despite the Prime Minister telling businesses they should be ready for a “no deal” on Brexit following negotiations with the EU.

Sterling pared back losses from earlier on Friday as traders sought comfort from the EU’s comments that negotiations will roll into next week.