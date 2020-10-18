Imran terms PDM’s power show a ‘circus’

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Calling the opposition’s Gujranwala power show a “circus”, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned on Saturday the “offensive” language used by Nawaz Sharif against military leadership and said the PML-N supremo wanted to create a rift between the government and state institutions.

The Prime Minister requested courts and the National Accountability Bureau to conclude corruption cases against the Sharif family and former president Asif Zardari without any delay as, he said, the people were yearning to get back their looted money. Khan assured both the institutions of full logistics support to dispose of the cases. He also announced that he would be activating all the institutions under him to nab the “looters”, as he addressed Tiger Force Convention here. The address came a day after the opposition’s alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — held its first power show in Gujranwala.

The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif’s verbal attack against Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed was in fact an attempt to get popularity among the Indian and Israeli lobbies. “I understand whose game he is playing. I have full intelligence (reports). For me it makes no difference who is the army chief now just because I have not laundered money…He is trying to create rift between government and the army,” the Premier said in an aggressive tone. “I am telling the courts that he (Nawaz Sharif) is trying to spread discord in the courts,” the Prime Minister warned.

Khan said the government would step up efforts to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London and he would not be allowed any privileges in jail. “Now I will try my best to bring you back and put you in common prison, not VIP. Those who loot few hundreds of thousand rupees stay in common prison but those who laundered billions stay in VIP jail. Come back and see where I put you.”

The Prime Minister started his address by welcoming the Tiger Force volunteers and thanking them for their enthusiasm. He was interrupted at multiple times by the crowd, which continued loudly shouting its support for the Prime Minister. “You have to be quiet. You have to listen to me quietly,” he asked multiple times. “It is important that I say what I need to say.” He then thanked the Tiger Force for its activities since it was formed on March 28. “I would like to thank you on behalf of the nation,” he said, before he was interrupted and had to ask for some quiet again.

“You will enjoy what I have to say if you are quiet. Because there was a circus last night and I want to talk about it as well.” Addressing the Tiger Force, which is largely comprised of youth volunteers, he said it was important for them to understand their position and the importance of their work. Explaining reasons for soaring inflation in the country, the Prime Minister said: “I have called you today because there is inflation in our country and there are many reasons for it. The rupee has fallen against the dollar because when we got the government, we had the largest trade deficit.”

Referring to irregular rainfall, which he blamed for the wheat shortage, Khan said: “It rained when the wheat was supposed to be thrashed. That decreased the supply of wheat, and we saw a deficit. We needed 7.2 million tonnes of wheat. When there was a deficit, the price of wheat increased. “We found out about the shortage late, because the systems we had were not right. We have countered that deficit by importing [wheat].

“I need your help to counter hoarding. What you have to do is that you will not intervene yourself. You all have a mobile phone: you have to take picture and put it up on the portal that we have launched. It is the job of the administration to take action, the responsibility of [finding who is] hoarding is on you,” he said.