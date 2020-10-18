close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

Four more corona suspects admitted to Allied Hospital

Peshawar

FAISALABAD: Four more corona suspects, including a doctor of Muslim Town, were admitted to the Isolation Ward of the Allied Hospital here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some local philanthropists donated Rs 5 million for the construction of a 5-bed Ultra-Modern Corona Isolation Ward at the General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammadabad, which had become functional.

