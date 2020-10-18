Man kills brother

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead his brother in Akbarpura. Asifa, wife of slain Ismail, told the police at the Pabbi Hospital that her husband was working at a sweets shop in Peshawar. She said that Ismail when came after duty had an altercation with his brother Sohail and mother Hashmata over some issue. Later, Sohail pulled out his pistol and opened fire on Ismail. She said her husband received multiple bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The complainant nominated her brother-in-law Sohail and mother-in-law Hashmata for the killing her husband. The police arrested the mother of slain Ismail while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the main accused.