Elders announce protest movement for rights

KARAK: Several rights organisations on Saturday decided to launch a protest drive against the non-availability of basic amenities. The decision was taken at a meeting with the Khattak Ittihad president Maulana Mirzaqeem in the chair. Besides others, MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel also attended the meeting. The speakers criticised the SNGPL and informed that the company had launched the provision of gas facility to the two union councils of Karak city but many areas have been left and gas facility has been given only to certain selected areas. They alleged that people of the district were facing 18 hours of load-shedding on a daily basis and regretted that the MNA Shahid Khattak had failed to resolve the issue. They also said that there was also a severe shortage of drinking water in the city.

On the occasion, the lawmaker and chairman of Loya Jirga, an alliance of lawmakers of Kohat Division, expressed disappointment over the policies of the provincial government.